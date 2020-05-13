With deep sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Mary Lou Clapham (nee Spencer) on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Predeceased by the love of her life "my Petey" and her beloved son Christopher. Mary Lou is survived by daughters Cori Aitchison (Alan) and Christine Howes (Steve). Mary Lou was the beloved grandmother to Nicole Parker, Spencer Howes, Baylee Aitchison and Ethan Aitchison, and she absolutely loved being Great-grandmother "GeeGee" to Alice Parker. Born March 1, 1941 and raised in Hespeler, with sisters Irene (Asadoorian) and Doris (Stocks). Mary Lou was an active Mom, helping with school trips and bake sales. Mary Lou worked her whole life in Cambridge, starting out at Newlands and retiring from Royal LePage Realty several years ago. LouLou was a joyful and hardworking lady, raising three wonderful kids and equally ready to roll up her sleeves to help out, or share in family time on the Patio on Friday night with the girls. A perfect day for LouLou would involve a morning touring garage sales for a decorative treasure for her home, breakfast out and the rest of the day playing games and listening to music, all with family at her side. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Ltd. In accordance with Mary Lou's request, cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life once the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 Pandemic are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, in Mary Lou's memory, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca 519-442-2200
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.