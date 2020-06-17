Mary Lou KLINCK
Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving mother of Tracy (Randy) Robinson and Cindy (Craig) Knight. Cherished Grandy of Zachary, Natalie, Alec and Russell. Dear sister of Christine (Jack) Handysides and sister-in-law of Bill Roberton. Predeceased by her sister Marlene Roberton. Mary Lou enjoyed a good game of chess, teaching each of her grandchildren to play. A special thank you to the Transitional Care Unit at Doon Village Retirement Residence for the care and comfort they provided to Mary Lou during her last days. As per Mary Lou's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
