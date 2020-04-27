|
|
Passed away at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Wallace Metcalf (2003). Loving mother of Cindy Metcalf and Sharon Richter. Survived by her brother Jim Schneider, her favorite cousin Ron Boegel and grandsons Tom and Alec Richter. Predeceased by her mother Catherine (Jean Schneider) and father Robert Karges. Mary Lou was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo. She loved being with her family and worked alongside in the family business Beaver Textiles. A special thank you to Sunnyside Home for their wonderful care during her short stay there. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held followed by interment at Memory Gardens, Breslau. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Mary Lou, donations to First Baptist Church would be appreciated and may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020