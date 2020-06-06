Mary Louise JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on June 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 69. She leaves behind her beloved husband Richard and her cherished children: Kristen, Rebecca (Andrew), and Pamela. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Bethany, Katie, Thomas, Emma, and Alex. She is predeceased by her siblings: Nora, Raymond, Barbara, and Herbert. She is missed by her siblings: Norman, Jim, Bertha, George, and Barry. Private Cremation has taken place. Mary's family will announce a burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association (Ontario) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved