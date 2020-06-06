Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on June 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 69. She leaves behind her beloved husband Richard and her cherished children: Kristen, Rebecca (Andrew), and Pamela. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Bethany, Katie, Thomas, Emma, and Alex. She is predeceased by her siblings: Nora, Raymond, Barbara, and Herbert. She is missed by her siblings: Norman, Jim, Bertha, George, and Barry. Private Cremation has taken place. Mary's family will announce a burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association (Ontario) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.