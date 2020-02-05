|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Mary Moore, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Lisaard House in Cambridge, Ontario. Mary is survived by her daughter Patricia Douglas, her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Barbara Moore, her grandchildren Shawn Douglas, Mark Douglas (Kathleen), Katie (Moore) Pollard (Dan), Jennifer Moore and Sarah (Moore) Gemmill (Michael), her great-grandchildren Adalyn and Henry Douglas and Everly Pollard and her many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Don (2008), her sisters Marjorie Shaw (Duncan) and Gertrude Cunningham (Cochrane), her brothers-in-law Robert Moore (Muriel) and Bill Dempster (Betty), and her nephew John Shaw. Born in Arnprior, Ontario to the late Sumner and Sarah Tripp, Mary was a graduate of The University of Toronto. In 1944, Mary accepted a teaching positon at Timmins High School in Timmins, Ontario, where she would meet the love of her life, Don. Mary and Don were married in 1948 and moved to Oshawa, Ontario in 1950 with Don's appointment as Branch Manager of Mutual Life's Oshawa office. In 1969, Don was transferred to Mutual Life's Head Office in Waterloo, where Mary continued to live in her same home until her recent illness. Our mother was an exceptionally kind, considerate and loving person. Always remembering the birthdays of relatives and friends by way of a card or a phone call, or remembering those in poor health with a card or a meal, Mary always thought of others first. Mary and Don enjoyed a very busy social life throughout the years, making lifelong friends from their days in Timmins, Oshawa and Waterloo. Mary was a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women's Club in Oshawa (where she served as President) and Waterloo, as well as a member of the Probus Club. Mary attended Church of the Holy Saviour in Waterloo and Christ Church in Windermere, Ontario during the summer months. Mary enjoyed a variety of interests, including bridge, reading, cooking, gardening and entertaining, where Mary and Don were always the gracious hosts. When Don retired from Mutual Life in 1978, Mary and Don began travelling, which included trips to Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and throughout Europe. When their travelling days ended, Mary and Don began spending the winter months in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Mary's greatest love was her family. Sunday night dinners, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and family birthdays were always celebrated with great family get-togethers and wonderful meals. Many years of special family times were also spent together in New Smyrna Beach and at the family cottage on Lake Rosseau. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lisaard House. Your care and compassion for our dear mother throughout her stay will never be forgotten. A visitation for Mary will be held at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a private family service being held on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Interment for Mary will be held in Arnprior in the spring. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Lisaard House, 990 Speedsville Road, Cambridge, Ontario N3H 4R6 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario by contacting the funeral home at 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020