Mary Margaret "Marnie" VOGEL

Mary Margaret "Marnie" VOGEL Obituary
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of Joseph Vogel. Survived by her sister-in-law Anne and two nieces, Janet and Kathy. Predeceased by her parents Lewis and Jessie Wrightson, her sister Lois, and her brother Bob. Marnie graduated as an R.N. in 1958. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020
