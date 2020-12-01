1/
Mary NEMETH
Suddenly, with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Nemeth on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Brantford General Hospital in her 79th year. Predeceased by her parents Anton and Elizabeth Nagel. Loving wife for 58 years of Frank. Dearest mother of Michael (Catherine) and Lisa (Rick Ward). Cherished Grandma "Gomie" of Joshua (Nadia), Patrick, Nicholas and Christopher and great grandmother of Giovanni. Also survived by her sister Monika Kort and other family and friends. The family would like to thank Leah at Fox Ridge Community Care for her extraordinary care of Mary during her time there and the ER staff at B.G.H. Due to the pandemic, the service will be private. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Toll Funeral Home, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford. tollfh.ca


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 1, 2020.
