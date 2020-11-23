1/1
Mary (Scott) Nivins
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband, Gordon (1994), mother and father, Margaret and James Scott, brothers, Peter, Jim and Bill and sister, Janet Schalk. Survived by daughter, Wendy and son Rick (Wendy-Lee) and grandsons, Tyler and Tanner (Jessica) Nivins. Also survived by siblings, Cameron (Sharon), Myrtle Gilbert and Patsy Mason (Peter) and sister-in-law, Annette Scott. Predeceased by brothers-in-law, Paul Gilbert and Hank Schalk. She will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and other extended family. A private family service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private family burial at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Crohn's and Colitis Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
