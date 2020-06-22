It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Peever peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late James Eric Peever (December 18, 1980), Loving mother of Janet Valentine (Paul), Sharon Hawken, Ken Peever (Heather), John Peever (Marie) and Joan Ariss (Rob). Cherished grandmother of 13 wonderful grandchildren: Jacey (Ryan), Brad (Jamie), Rob (Bre), Ben (Tiffany), Chris, Callum (Laura), Scott (Laura), Robyn (Quinn), Christie (Luc), Jordan (Jessica), Jacob, James and Lucas. Loving great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren. Mary treasured her family above all else and spent her life caring and nurturing those around her. Mary was the last family member of a large family including 10 brothers and sisters. She lived in Kitchener all her life and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with family and tending to her beautiful gardens. She will be missed greatly. A private funeral service will take place at Henry Walser Funeral Home followed by a burial at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital-Cardiac ICU would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.