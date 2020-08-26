1/1
Mary SKOMOROWSKI
Passed away at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor, Cambridge, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Nicola Skomorowski (2010). Dear mother of Ivan and his wife Marie Anne of Toronto, Emil "Nick" and his wife Sylvia of Vancouver, Sylvia Pellizzari and her husband Greg of Lambton County, Zenin and his wife Janet of Kitchener, and Terry of Toronto. Loved grandmother of Ryan, Matthew, Jeff, Eric, Alisa, Keith, Natalia, and Peter and great grandmother of Olivia, Nicholas, Jacob and Alex. Mary will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her brother Joseph Gonec. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m., where the funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1:30 p.m., with Fr. Myroslav Shmygelskyy officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff, and must maintain social distancing at all times. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling ill or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Sophia, 154 King St. N., Waterloo, ON N2J 2Y2. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 26, 2020.
