Our mother, Mary Skura (nee: Kochan) passed away quietly on August 29, 2020 in Kitchener, at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband Michael (1998) and siblings Pearl, Anne, Nick, Kay, Alex and Bill. Mary leaves behind siblings, Joe, Helen, Elizabeth and Eddy as well as son Jim (Sally), grandson Chris (Shelley), great-grandchildren Jessica, Nicholas and Brittany, grandson David (Ingrid), great-grandchildren Benjamin, Calvin, Julianne (Marcus) great-great-grandson Malcom, granddaughter Natasha (Dale), great-grandchildren Abigail, Josh, granddaughter Allana and her daughter Maddy; son Harry (Beatrice), grandson Michael and his daughter Juliette, granddaughter Eva, granddaughter Anna (Thomas) along with great-grandson Max, plus grandson Marcel (Rebecca); son Bob (Sharon) and daughter Joan. Mom was fortunate enough to enjoy excellent health until her final day. In fact, two days before passing she baked bread and made perogies without assistance in her own home. As a practical woman, Mom would have said "What good are flowers to me now?" so in lieu of sending flowers, we suggest you make a donation to the charity of your choice
or perform an act of kindness for an unsuspecting soul. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). A Celebration of Life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, September 2nd at 1:00 p.m. followed by a burial at Parkview Cemetery (Waterloo, ON). The Celebration of Life service may be viewed at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
From September 4 to September 30, the service may be viewed through Mary's webpage on the funeral home site. If you plan to attend the visitation or service, please note that masks are mandatory and guests must RSVP at the link below. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Mary's memorial.