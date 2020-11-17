Aunt Mary is now back in Babcia's loving embrace! She passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 83. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her dear friend and sister-in-law Mary J, aunt and buddy of Janet and close friend Lorraine. Special memories will be held dear by her nieces and nephews, Donnie, Cathy, Paul, Janet, Mike, Tony, John, Stan and Joanne. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Agnes, and brothers Frank, Stan and Walter and her nephews Joe and Frank. Also survived by her sister-in-law Marjorie. Aunt Mary loved her mother Agnes (our beloved Babcia) very much and did her best to care for her. She was also a big help with her father Michael. One of her greatest pleasure in life was being with her family and friends, whether she was on an outing, a visit, enjoying being outside with them or just hanging with Babcia, she enjoyed them all! She was a member of the Joy Manufacturing team for many years. One of her early jobs that she enjoyed was Waterloo Music. She often spent her time trying to help others even after she first joined the Sunnyside family. She would help with the older less mobile residents when they were on outings in the early years. She has resided at Sunnyside for close to 20 years and enjoyed several great friendships while she was there. Throughout the years she has had friends and family who had kept in contact or visited when they were able and some that were unable due to personal circumstances. So you know, she loved you all! Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnyside Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Mary's memorial. A special thank you to staff and volunteers at Sunnyside who cared for Aunt Mary throughout the years. There are several who were like family and not only caretakers to her *(I wish I could name you all). Thank you for all that you have done for Aunt Mary and all that you do to help other members of our community and our loved ones, we truly appreciate you!