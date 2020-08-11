Suddenly at Victoria Hospital, London in her 83rd year after a valiant battle with cancer. Only daughter of the late Gertrude and John Murphy. Daughter-in-law of the late John and Bertha Meckbach. Beloved wife for 56 years of Bruce Charles Meckbach. Treasured mother of Lisa and Greg. Predeceased by brothers Walter, Gerry and Edward Murphy; sisters-in-law Priscilla and Edna Murphy; brothers-in-law, Bruce Fraser, Lloyd Meckbach and Ken Motts; and nephews John and Frank Murphy. Survived by her sisters in-law, Heather Murphy, Joyce Meckbach, Marjorie Meckbach, Ruth Ann (Vic) Jeanson and Grace (Janusz) Osinski. Fondly remembered by Dorion and Patti Lamarche. Dearest friend and ally of her many nieces and nephews and their families. As the "Murphy family historian", Aunt Mary would regale us with the hilarious hijinks of her adventures growing up with her brothers and extended family in Lanark County. Born in Perth Ontario, Mary was the valedictorian of her Grade 13 class. She attended Ottawa Teacher's College and began her teaching career in Arnprior, Ontario, followed by several years at St. Aloysius in Kitchener. She married Bruce in 1964 and they re-located to London, where she embarked on a lengthy teaching career with the London District Catholic School Board. This included stints at Blessed Sacrament, St. Anne's, St. Dominic's (Lambeth), St. George's and St. Martin's. Mary had a unique understanding of the intellectual, physical and social development of young children. She was well-respected by her colleagues and loved by her students. A lifelong learner, Mary completed her BA at the University of Western Ontario in 1986. Upon her retirement in 1993, Mary became a world traveller, visiting 10 Canadian provinces, 48 American states, Japan and much of Europe, including her ancestral homeland of Ireland. In 2003, Bruce and Mary moved to their retirement home on Lake Huron at Sunnidale Beach, Lambton Shores, where Mary enjoyed kayaking in the summer, ice skating in the winter and many excursions to the Pinery. Mary enjoyed her involvement in many community organizations, including St. Christopher's Parish, the Lambton Shores Canada Day Committee and the Sunnidale Beach Red Hat Society. She was renowned for her beauty, style, tact, eloquence and wit. Mary will be greatly missed by many friends and neighbours. Arrangements are entrusted to the John T. Donohue Funeral Home at 362 Waterloo Street, London, ON. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service was held with interment at a later date. Condolences can be sent online to: www.donohuefuneralhome.ca
A celebration of Mary's life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to the Mary Meckbach Memorial Scholarship for students at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School in London, Ontario and can be arranged through the John T. Donohue Funeral Home or at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (in September).