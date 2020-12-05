1/1
Mary WHARTON
In her 97th year, passed away at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Loren (1988) and her brothers Gordon (2014) and Eldon (2010). Survived by her sons Donald (Elizabeth) of Waterloo and George (Darlene) of Strathroy, grandmother of Alexander and Benjamin, and great-grandmother of Angela. Mary and Loren married in 1943 and resided in London where Mary worked at the Bell Telephone until the birth of her first son George, after which Mary was an active participant in home and school committees and an active member of Rowntree and Metropolitan United churches in London. A private interment was held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in London. Condolences and memorial donations to Metropolitan United Church, London may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
