Maryann Morgan
Passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2020 at Freeport Hospital at the age of 71. Maryann was adored by her children Andrea (Bob) Weiler and Michael (Viona) Rice. Her six grandchildren Scottie, Sarah, Nate, Amber, Ethan and Grace will cherish the memory of their "Grandma Girl." Maryann was a dear sister to Fred Rawlings. She will be fondly missed by her extended family and friends, and of course her treasured cat, Oliver. The only thing Maryann loved as much as her family was the Blue Jays. And we are contented to know she is now free to sit back, relax, and play ball. Maryann's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private celebration of Maryann's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Interment will be held at Elmdale Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Maryann's visitation through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. Please note, wearing a face mask is mandatory to attend Maryann's visitation and service. Maryann's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the PSWs, doctors and nurses that provided intentional and compassionate care to Maryann throughout this difficult season. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maryann's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
