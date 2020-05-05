Mathew Staffa
Passed away on May 1, 2020 at Kitchener at the age of 20. Beloved son of Leanne Carpenter and Paul Staffa and. Dear brother of Shawn, Ryan (Autumn), Nick (Steph), Brandon, Hailey (Bradley), Mackenzie, Cayden and Madyx and step-brother of Aaryn and Dawson. Cherished grandson of Edward Dixon and Marilyn Staffa. Nephew to Andy Mark and Peter Staffa. Proud soon-to-be uncle of baby McTeague. Also remembered by former step-father, Bruce Carpenter. Predeceased by aunt, Lisa McDermott, grandmother, Rose Dixon and grandfather Otto Staffa. A private family visitation will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mathew's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.
