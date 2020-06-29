Mathew Wagner

Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved spouse of Elisabeth Karner. Sadly missed by Elisabeth's sons Mario (Moni), Gerhard (Brett) and Stefan (Jennifer). Grandfather of Manavi. Dear brother of Anna, Michael, Gregory, Maria, Katie and the late Theresa (Resi). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his first wife Anna-Maria Wagner (2000). Mathew's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. If you plan to attend, please come wearing a mask, and it is mandatory to register your attendance. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Mathew's memorial, and to register your attendance.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.