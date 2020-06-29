Mathew Wagner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mathew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved spouse of Elisabeth Karner. Sadly missed by Elisabeth's sons Mario (Moni), Gerhard (Brett) and Stefan (Jennifer). Grandfather of Manavi. Dear brother of Anna, Michael, Gregory, Maria, Katie and the late Theresa (Resi). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his first wife Anna-Maria Wagner (2000). Mathew's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. If you plan to attend, please come wearing a mask, and it is mandatory to register your attendance. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Mathew's memorial, and to register your attendance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved