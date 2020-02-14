|
|
Passed away on February 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 85. Beloved mother of Marlies Evers (George) and Christine Glimsdale (Murray). Proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mathilde is predeceased by her first husband John Rotter, her second husband Henry Geiring and her son Helmut Rotter. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the 5th floor at St. Mary's Hospital. As per Mathilde's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 56 Duke Street West in Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 14, 2020