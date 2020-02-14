Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mathilde Geiring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathilde Maria Geiring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathilde Maria Geiring Obituary
Passed away on February 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 85. Beloved mother of Marlies Evers (George) and Christine Glimsdale (Murray). Proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mathilde is predeceased by her first husband John Rotter, her second husband Henry Geiring and her son Helmut Rotter. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the 5th floor at St. Mary's Hospital. As per Mathilde's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 56 Duke Street West in Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathilde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -