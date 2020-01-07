Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Matt Kleehaas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matt Kleehaas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matt Kleehaas Obituary
Passed away peacefully, after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Margo Kleehaas. Dear father of Brenda (Gerry), Kathy (Steve), and stepfather of Joanne. Loved opa of Nicholas, Ryan, Shawn, and Cody, and grampa to Katrel. Also remembered by his five siblings and their families in Germany. Predeceased by his brother Guenther. Greatly missed by his furry friend Laci. Cremation has taken place and a private time of remembrance will be held by the family at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the , 12-380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON. N3C 4N4. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -