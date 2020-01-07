|
|
Passed away peacefully, after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Margo Kleehaas. Dear father of Brenda (Gerry), Kathy (Steve), and stepfather of Joanne. Loved opa of Nicholas, Ryan, Shawn, and Cody, and grampa to Katrel. Also remembered by his five siblings and their families in Germany. Predeceased by his brother Guenther. Greatly missed by his furry friend Laci. Cremation has taken place and a private time of remembrance will be held by the family at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the , 12-380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON. N3C 4N4. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com