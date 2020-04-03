|
Passed away April 1, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital in his 56th year. Born in Kitchener January 1, 1964. Survived by his partner and longtime love Mary Jane Jaynes, three stepchildren Robyn, Sammi, Ethan, and three grandchildren, Paige, Vaeda and Mickey. He also left an extended family of great nieces and nephews. Matt had instructed them to call him Mr. New Uncle Master of the Universe. He leaves behind sisters and brothers Anne, Rosemary, Harry (Donna), Tom (Jane), and Eleanor (Ken) as well as nine nephews - Simon, Aaron, Chad, Chris, Warren, Nolan, Daniel, Ben, Chris, three great-nephews and one great-niece. Predeceased by his father Harry Karges and mother Frances Karges (Olinski). Matt had a great love of the outdoors pursuing his passion for canoeing and camping with his buddies. They would have biannual canoe trips that were not to be missed for any reason. Matt's love of heavy metal compelled him to go to any length to attend a concert by Judas Priest or Iron Maiden...he ran out of imaginary friends' and relatives' funerals, just to attend the concert and it didn't matter where they were playing in Canada. He had a passion for motorcycles both Harleys and Triumphs. He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, quick wit, quiet compassion and abundant generosity. Everyone who knows Matt would have a story to tell about him. He had made many, many, many friends over his working life at ODC Tooling in Waterloo as well as during his time spent in Cold Lake Alberta, which he cherished. From Matthew to all those that loved him and all those he so dearly loved. "Up The Irons!" Cremation will take place and a private family ceremony will be held. Condolences for the family and donations to The War Amps may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020