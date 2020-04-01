|
It is with broken hearts that the MacGregor family announces the passing of their beloved Matthew Jesse MacGregor, son of Laura and Bill, after a brief illness on March 29, 2020 at the age of 21. Matthew loved bubbles, Disney cartoons, music, outings, and the Kitchener Rangers. He loved watching hockey with his older brother, Robert, and musicals with his younger brother, David. He spent many hours with his devoted caregiver, and "other mother", Carol Bayubay. Matthew will be forever loved by his grandparents, Jane and Ken Lemke, Jim Hughes and Susan MacGregor, as well as his aunts, Brenda, Jenn (Paul), Carolyn (Dale), and his uncle Brian (Amanda). Grandfather Charlie MacGregor is welcoming Matthew to the mysterious Beyond. His cousins Jonah, Andrew, Meghan, Olivia, and Charlotte will miss his infectious giggles. Matthew will also be fondly remembered by a large community of friends, including his best buddies, Fiona and Kurtis. Our deepest gratitude is extended to a dedicated group of caregivers, too numerous to list, who ensured Matthew's best life over the years. In recent years Melanie Wagner-Mohanty, Kaitlyn Martin, and Kelly Mercer, filled Matthew's days with wonderful activities. Matthew loved going to the movies, bowling, swimming, and was a frequent sight rolling through the Laurelwood neighbourhood. Heartfelt thanks is extended to the Sunbeam Day program, where Matthew spent his daytime hours over the last several years, and Sunbeam Lodge, which offered wonderful respite care during Matthew's later years. Deep appreciation must be extended to St. Mary's ICU which provided skilled and compassionate care during the last few months of his life. A celebration of Matthew's life will be planned at a later date. For those who desire, the family would be grateful to have Matthew's life celebrated with donations to the Waterloo Region Family Network, a parent-run, charitable organization that supports families raising children with disabilities. Donations can be made in Matthew's memory at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/waterloo-region-family-network/, by calling 519-886-9150 ext. 1 or through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020