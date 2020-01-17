Home

Maureen Edith Ann (Horan) LONG

After a lengthy illness, Maureen passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 83. Maureen was born and raised in Toronto to her parents Michael and Eleanor Horan. Loving mother of Mark Long, Michael (Janice) Long, and Meredith Long. Will be forever remembered by her cherished grandson Cole; her nieces and nephews, Sean (Jaquie), Sarah (Lance), and Gregory (Morgan). Dear sister of Michael Horan and Peter (Donna) Horan. Maureen worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. She had a deep love for her family and her door was always open for friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 49 Blueridge Ave., Kitchener from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral mass will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m., with Father Raphael Ma, CR as Celebrant. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and in lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020
