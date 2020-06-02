Maureen GANCI
Passed away on May 31, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 90. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Philip Ganci (2016). Loving mother of Philip Ganci. Dear sister of the late John Fitzpatrick. Will be missed by Agnes Gillick, Pat Tallman and many other friends. A private family service will take place with interment at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maureen's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
