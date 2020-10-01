Maureen HARLOCK

Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 77 years of age. Beloved wife of Dennis Harlock for 58 wonderful years. Loving mother to Sharon Meermann (Axel), Dennis Harlock (Lisa) and Trevor Harlock (Stephanie). Cherished grandmother to Chad, Samantha, Brynn (Jack), Cassidy (Connor), Sophia and great-grandmother to Clark and Emmett. Dear sister to Stella Comeau (Gary), special relation to Paul and Connie Holbrook. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Maureen was predeceased by her parents Louis and Mary Howell, sister Margaret Seaton (Jack) and brother Blaine Howell. A special thank you to the staff at Grand River Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital for all their care given to Maureen. Family will receive guests at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, on Friday, October 2nd from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. A Private family service will be held by invitation only with interment at New Hope Cemetery. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask and to observe physical distancing measures. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366