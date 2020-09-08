1/1
Maureen Mary Gagne
Passed away at Freeport Hospital on September 4, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving mother to June Letourneau (late Daniel Prud'hommes), Linda Letourneau, Diane Clifford Paul (Christine) Letourneau. Cherished Grandmother to Megan, Ryan, Melanie, Kimberly, Jade, Keegan, Dante and Jordyn. Adoring Great-grandmother to Oliver, Geremie, Keith, Abbygail. Loving sister of Ron Gagne. Predeceased by her siblings Diane Blanchard, and Rick Gagne as well as her parents Maurice and Gertrude. Maureen was a strong and amazing woman who was full of life and always there for her family. She loved to laugh and was passionate about singing Karaoke. Her garden was another happy place where she spent many hours - there could never be too many flowers. Her wardrobe was full of pink and glitter and anything that sparkled made her eyes dance. She loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. At Maureen's request no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maureen's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
