1/1
Max HELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max Held of Clifford passed away peacefully with his children by his side at Fordwich Village Nursing Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in his 93rd year. Husband of the late Helene (née Bethke) (2006). Survived by his children Eleanor Watters (Bill, 2017) of Wellesley, Karin Demerling (Rick) of Petersburg, Robert (Donna) of Arthur, Linda Smits (Paul) of Whitechurch, brother Rudolph of Toronto and sister-in-law Vera of Mississauga. Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Herman (2018) and his son-in-law Bill (2017). After moving off the Shelburne area dairy farm in 1974, Max and Helene operated the Clifford Pro Hardware until their retirement. Max served as a member of the Clifford Rotary Club for many years. Max always enjoyed a round of golf at Tom's or a spirited game of euchre. Max has been cremated as per his wishes and due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McBurney Funeral Home of Wingham. Expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Fordwich Village Nursing Home Resident's Council or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved