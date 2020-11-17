Max Held of Clifford passed away peacefully with his children by his side at Fordwich Village Nursing Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in his 93rd year. Husband of the late Helene (née Bethke) (2006). Survived by his children Eleanor Watters (Bill, 2017) of Wellesley, Karin Demerling (Rick) of Petersburg, Robert (Donna) of Arthur, Linda Smits (Paul) of Whitechurch, brother Rudolph of Toronto and sister-in-law Vera of Mississauga. Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Herman (2018) and his son-in-law Bill (2017). After moving off the Shelburne area dairy farm in 1974, Max and Helene operated the Clifford Pro Hardware until their retirement. Max served as a member of the Clifford Rotary Club for many years. Max always enjoyed a round of golf at Tom's or a spirited game of euchre. Max has been cremated as per his wishes and due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McBurney Funeral Home of Wingham. Expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Fordwich Village Nursing Home Resident's Council or the charity of your choice
