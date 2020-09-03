Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 86 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was the beloved wife of Jim Hunt for 62 wonderful years. She was the loving mother to David (Judy), Jennifer Wabiszczewicz (John), Jon (Aimee) and Joanne Veldman (Erik). Her beloved grandchildren had a very special place in her heart: Emma (Harrison) and Andrew Hunt (Natalie), Karen and Daniel Wabiszczewicz, Emily and Simon Hunt, and Ryan, Monika and Heather Veldman. Survived by her brother Cameron (Joan) McDonald, niece Shelagh (George) McDonald and nephew Ian (Heather) McDonald. Predeceased by her parents David and Margaret McDonald (Hall) and her brother David. Mary was raised on a three-generation farm in New Dundee, ON. She graduated from New Dundee Continuation School and K.W. Collegiate, after which she graduated from the K.W. School of Nursing in 1955. When she and Jim were married in 1958, she continued her nursing career in Guelph. Mary was a people person, always considering the needs of others. This was evident not only in her personal life, but also in her professional careers. At a time when many consider retirement, Mary chose to make a career change. She attended the University of Waterloo and then McMaster university Divinity College where she obtained her Master of Divinity degree in 1994, at the age of 60. In 1995, she was ordained as a Baptist minister and joined the pastoral staff of First Baptist Church, Guelph where she served for ten years. She then became interim pastor at Martin Grove Baptist Church in Etobicoke. Upon completing her term at Martin Grove, she returned to First Baptist Church, Guelph where she was appointed Pastor Emeritus. Visitation was a special part of her ministry and continued to be in her retirement. Her love of travel took her to all parts of Canada and the USA, as well as Europe, Israel, Turkey, South Africa and China. Mary was active in sports. Tennis, running, skiing and swimming where an important part of her life. Mary will be missed as a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a treasured friend. A private service will be held at the Ayr Cemetery in Ayr, ON at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Mary's notice. In appreciation for the loving care she received, the family asks you to consider a donation to Hospice Wellington.