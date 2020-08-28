With sadden hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Mehdi Parideh on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the cherished son of Nejat and Manijeh Barideh of Iran (predeceased). A proud Canadian for thirty years, Mehdi will be remembered for his openness of heart, gentleness of spirit, sense of humor and honesty. Dearly beloved brother of Muhammad (Paula), Jila (Ahmad), Jaleh (Hassan), Mitra (Iraj), Mehran (Ashraf), and Mehrdad (Sakineh). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and large extended family. Mehdi touched the hearts and minds of many friends in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford on Friday, August 28, 2020. The family would like to thank very much all those professionals who assisted Mehdi to live the fullest life possible. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
.