1947 - 2020 We regret to announce the passing of on August 27, 2020 in Kitchener, ON of Mehroo Hoshi Kazak, wife of Hoshi Kazak, mother of Sam (Christina), Gayve and Spanta (Shannon). Dearly loved by her grandchildren Anahita, Rustom, Jaxson and Jasper. We also like to thank Sunnyside Nursing home staff for taking care of Mehroo for the last few years.



