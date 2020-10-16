1/1
Melba Grace HONDERICH
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020at the Stratford General Hospital. Melba was a resident of Nithview Community, New Hamburg and was born 88 years ago in Clinton, Ontario. Melba devoted her life to her family. Loving and devoted mother and grandmother of Laurie and Nancy Honderich and their children Bradley and Lisa (Tyler); Debbie Snyder and daughter Jennifer; Wendy and Richard Held and children Melanie (Mike) and Stephanie (Steve); and Brenda Carney and children Kris (Amber) and Amanda (Steve). Melba will be forever missed by her 8 great-grandchildren; Brady, Cooper, Colton, Kaden, Reid, Joey, Elly and Hunter. Survived and remembered by her brother Gordon and wife Pat Mair and her nieces and nephews. Melba is predeceased and now reunited with her beloved husband Ronald Douglas Honderich, father and mother Norman and Mary Ella (Wright) Mair, son-in-law Paul Carney, and sister and brother-in-law Reta and Tristano Langenegger. Melba was a longtime member of Zion United Church, New Hamburg. Cremation has taken place. A private family service to take place at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Melba will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg with her beloved husband. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KW Humane Society would be appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
