JANTZI Melena Jo, at the age of 10, and Brodie Michael, at the age of 8 - passed away after a tragic accident the evening of Sunday, October 11, 2020. Melena passed away at Hanover and District Hospital, on Sunday, October 11th while Brodie passed away at London Health Sciences Centre - Victoria Campus, on Monday, October 12th. Beloved children of Paul and Joanne (nee Jantzi) Jantzi, and older sister and brother of Caroline Sue, Logan Andrew, and Jacob Riley all of RR#1 Elmwood, ON. Grandchildren of Norman and Ruth (nee Kuepfer) Jantzi of Linwood, ON, and Ken and Susanne (nee Kuepfer) Jantzi of Milverton, ON. Remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other special relatives, friends, and their teachers and schoolmates at West Bentinck A.P.S. Melena and Brodie attended the Old Order Amish Church. Relatives may call at the family home, #441145 Conc 8 RR#1 Elmwood, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. to Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 6 p.m., where a funeral service will be conducted on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. Bishop Alvin Kuepfer officiating. Burial will take place in Chesley Old Order Amish Cemetery in Malcolm. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover. Due to the current pandemic, the family asks that attendees adhere to current COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines.



