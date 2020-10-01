A beloved daughter, sister, fiancée, granddaughter, niece and friend unexpectedly passed away at the age of 31 on September 25, 2020. She is the beloved fiancée of Dr. Robert Enouy, daughter of Gino and Cheryl D'Ambrosio, adored sister of Christina (David) Kelly and Andrea. Cherished granddaughter of paternal grandmother Eleonora and maternal grandmother Mary Bauman. Predeceased by both of her grandfathers, Francesco and Gerald. Much loved niece of Anna & Mark Piplica and Larry & Laurie Bauman. She was a beloved aunt to James & Emilia Kelly. She will also be missed by cousins Stephanie and Anthony Piplica and Jason and Kevin Bauman as well as her many friends. Melissa graduated from the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Science and went on to complete her Masters of Science in Physical Therapy at Queen's University. She pursued a successful career in physiotherapy where she greatly impacted her patients' lives. Melissa had planned to marry the love of her life, Robert, in the spring of 2021 before her time was cut short. Melissa was a loving sister, an attentive daughter, a loving fiancée, a sincere friend, an adoring auntie and an animal lover. Melissa was a world traveler and loved adventure, nature and treasured the beautiful moments she shared with loved ones. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an invitation-only mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd E, Thornhill. An Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 7300 Highway 27, Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Canadian Association of Mental Health (CAMH) in Melissa's memory.



