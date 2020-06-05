Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital. Melvin was born 84 years ago on July 22, 1935 in Hutchinson, Kansas, a son of the late Jonathan and Leona (Follas) Kuepfer. Melvin was a member of the Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, where he faithfully attended. Melvin will be remembered for his generous spirit, his love of music, his many years of service at Mennonite Air Missions in Guatemala and his work in the construction and hardware industry in Ontario. Melvin is survived by his three sisters; Velma (Dannie) Gascho, Dorothy (Andy) Gascho, Susie (David) Huber, three sisters-in-law; Lillian Kuepfer, Catherine Kuepfer and Mary Kuepfer. Also fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters; Mary Helmuth - 1989 (Stanley), Aaron Kuepfer - 2005 (Ruth), Barbara McNab - 2011 (Archie McNab and Leslie Nau), Joseph Kuepfer - 1950 (Betty), Raymond Kuepfer - 1999, Levi Kuepfer - 2019 (Laurene), John Kuepfer - 2019 (Kelsey), Martha Schultz - 2016 (Bernhardt), William Kuepfer - 2019, Henry Kuepfer - 2019 and Sarah Kuepfer - 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff at Stratford General Hospital, Clinton Hospital, Ritz Lutheran Villa, Mitchell and Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton for caring for Melvin these last two months when family contact was limited. Relatives and friends are invited to a drive past viewing on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. In keeping with the regulations set out by the Province of Ontario in regards to Covid - 19, all restrictions will be met. A private family service followed by interment will take place on Sunday at the Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church Cemetery. For those who would like to join the funeral a number will be provided to join the conference call. In lieu of flowers, donations to Guatemala Missions would be appreciated and payable to Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 5, 2020.