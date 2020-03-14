|
Better known as Honey. Passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 101. Predeceased by her husband Lawrence "Lorne" in 1997. Dearest mother to Bob (Betty) Bareham, Barbara (John) Gurton and Brenda (John) Stigter. Beloved grandmother of Michael Spain, first born grandchild. Honey will also be sorely missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all had a special place in her heart. She is survived by her last brother Erwin Spiegelberg and brother-in-law Bob Heinzman. Predeceased by eight siblings. Family and friends may visit Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre (1001 Ottawa St. S.) on Tuesday, March 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Memory Gardens, Breslau. Donations may be made to a in Honey's memory. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.westmountfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020