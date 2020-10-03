Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully into the presence of his Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. Merle, age 65 years, of Waterloo, was the beloved partner of Donna O'Hara. Dear father of Jessica (Craig) Petroskie, Michael (Candace), Craig, Shawn (Agnes) and Caroline (Brett). Merle is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Makenna, Madalynn, Macie Mae, Dakota, Dawson and Ethan. Merle is sadly missed by his surviving brothers and sisters, Lorna (Art), Doreen (Elias), Fern (Eli), Delmar (Helen), Gerald (Sheila) and Cameron (Vi). Predeceased by his parents Ervin W. and Susannah (Bauman) Martin, sister Carol Rae and sister-in-law, Vivian. Merle had recently retired from Home Hardware in St. Jacobs after 48 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed listening to his vast record collection, spending time on the water, hanging out at the trailer, tinkering on his cars and spending time with family and friends. When with family, he always made a point of telling them how much he loved them especially his children and grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicles until an attendant invites you in. A private celebration of Merle's life will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with private interment to follow in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Children's Make-A-Wish foundation or CAMH. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com