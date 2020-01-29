|
Merlene Elizabeth Sparry (née Seip) died peacefully and is lovingly remembered by sons Andrew Finton (Heather), Doug Thornton, stepdaughters Kathy McLaughlin (James), Sheila Trimble (Pat), sister Pat McTavish and brother Bruce Seip (Joyce), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Robert (Bob) Sparry, parents Helen and Nelson Seip, son Earl Thornton, stepson Ron Sparry, brother Arlen Seip (Ella), former husband Doran Thornton and many good friends. Merlene and Bob created a blended family filled with love, and she maintained beautiful friendships with extended family and friends throughout her life. She was generous with her time and her enthusiasm. Merlene trained as a registered nurse at St. Mary's in Kitchener and she was passionate about caring for patients, only retiring at age 75. She knew from age six that she wanted to be a nurse, and she cared for thousands of patients over her 50 year career. She loved the residents and staff at Derbeckers Heritage House during her working life, and was able to receive their caring in return during her final days. She was an avid card player, committed to her weekly cribbage group and family games of solo and euchre. She was a tireless volunteer with the Rebekah Lodge and later Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, providing countless delicious community suppers over the years in the company of many wonderful ladies. She also loved to travel to the Yukon, making 21 visits to her family there and introducing some of her friends to northern life. As a mother, a nurse and an active community member, Merlene helped many people over the course of her 86 years with us. She was a bright light that will keep shining in our hearts. Memorial donations may be made to the or to a . www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020