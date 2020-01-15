Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Merrill Ackland Willis

Merrill passed away peacefully at his home in Kitchener on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 70. Dearly loved husband of Susan, cherished father of David ( Nancy) and Robin (Rick) and precious papa to Shelby, Hayley, Madalyn, Hayden and Emma. Lovingly remembered by his brother Murray (Dianne) and his sister Nancy Stone (Billy). Family and friends will gather at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, on Sunday, January 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Merrill's Life will be in the Westmount Chapel on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. If wished donations to the charity of ones choice can be made. Share condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020
