passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Andrew "Peck" Baldwin of Plattsville at the age of 48 years. Beloved husband of Sally (Tapp) whom he married January 29, 1999. Dear father of Isabel, Zoe and Paige. Loving son of the late Michael (Dec 10, 2018) and Colleen Baldwin of Plattsville. Dear brother of John and wife Elizabeth of Plattsville. Survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Paul Armstrong of Cambridge, Katherine and husband Greg Miller of Cardiff, WA, Australia, Jerry Tapp and wife Catherine of Coramba, NSW, Australia, and by his father-in-law David Tapp of Carhampton, Somerset, England. Uncle Peck will be remembered by his nieces and nephews Kate, Teskey, James and Taylor (and Evolyn), Mairin, Hannah, Jake, Rose, and Alfie. Predeceased by his sister Robin (March 10, 2018) and mother-in-law Helen Tapp (February 2006). Peck graduated from Waterloo-Oxford District High School and then graduated Niagara College with a diploma in Culinary Management. He then worked for a number of restaurants before realizing his dream of owning and operating Peck's Tapp and Grill in Plattsville A private family graveside service will take place in Chesterfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Sakura House (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal Condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 27, 2020.
