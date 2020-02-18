|
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Krulicki announce his sudden passing on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in his 95th year. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Alice (nee Spill) and his children, Stephen (Doreen) of Sauble Beach and David (Debbie) of Waterloo. Michael (a.k.a. Boppy) will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Justin (Amber), Rebecca (Brent Latimer), Nathan (Storm) and Laura. He was a cherished great-grandfather to Noah, Cole, and Ava. Mike will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of nine siblings. Mike was a WWII veteran and proud member of the War Amps of Canada. Their CHAMP Program was especially close to his heart. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, 814 Bruce Rd. 8, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Visitation from 12 - 1:30 p.m. with service to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the War Amps CHAMP program. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020