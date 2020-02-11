|
The family of Michael Blythe is very grateful for the love and support they have received from both their close and extended families during this difficult time. We would like to thank the Clergy, Staff, Choir Master/Organist and Ladies Group of St. George's Anglican Church for their assistance in putting together such a lovely and caring service in such a short time. The choir's voices and the music were amazing, especially the Soloist. Many heartfelt thanks to our wonderful Friends, Neighbours, Co-workers, Business Associates, long time Acquaintances and all the wonderful people who remembered Michael through their condolences, flowers, cards and tributes. The kindness and excellent care provided by the Fire and Rescue team, the Ambulance staff and Guelph City Police will always be remembered, as will the help of the doctors and nurses at the Guelph General Hospital. A very special thanks to Dr. Brenda Henry-Ganesh and staff for their devotion to Michael's care over the years. We would like to acknowledge the aid we received from total strangers during one of our several crises and we wish to recognize and thank Nancy and Norman for always being there for us. Our appreciation and thanks to everyone. Anna Blythe and Children - Catherine (Rick), John (Jacqueline), Jeff (Francesca) and Grandchildren - Madeleine, Sean, Michael, Charlotte and Joey.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020