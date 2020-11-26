1/1
Michael Connor TUSTAIN
We are sad to announce the sudden passing of our brother, Michael Connor Tustain, on 23 November 2020. Michael was born in London, England on 28 April, 1951. He moved to Canada with his family in 1953, and grew up in Toronto and Kitchener. Michael graduated from Eastwood Collegiate and then pursued his interest in Mathematics at the University of Waterloo, having received the Descartes Fellowship. He worked for many years as a bookkeeper in Toronto and Kitchener. Michael had a passion for knowledge, a great love of music and a remarkable memory. He belonged to Mensa for many years, sang in the choir at St. John the Evangelist (Anglican) in Kitchener, and was always a source or up-to-date facts and figures for his friends and family. We his sisters, Delia and Terry, will miss his companionship, his loyalty, his dry sense of humour and his unique style. A private ceremony will be held this Saturday at Woodland Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Michael's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
