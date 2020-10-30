1/1
Michael Edward Schneider
1959-05-08 - 2020-10-24
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael on October 24, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 61. Lovingly remembered by his parents Edward and Dianne, his brother Klaus (Kim) and Edward Jr., his sister-in-law Debbie as well as cherished friends Maggie and Sharon. Will forever remain in the hearts of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Predeceased by his brother Robert, nephew Mark and niece Jessica. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Soup Kitchen are appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
