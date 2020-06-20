Michael EVANS

Passed away at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband of Connie (nee Huth) Evans. Loving father of Scott Evans and Robbie Evans (Alesha). Cherished grandfather of Keenan, Ella, Emily, Michael, Cooper, Hailey and Zoie. Michael worked in food services with Metro for over 47 years. His passions included his family (namely his grandchildren), playing golf and hockey and travelling. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or London Health Sciences would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.