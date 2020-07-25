1/1
Michael Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 17 of this year we lost Mike. We will be having a Celebration of Life/Wake on Saturday, August 15th from 1 to 5 p.m. It will be held in Cambridge at 4 Manchester St, (Just off Dundas St N, between Elgin Dr and Beverly St). Please come join our Family for this Celebration. Due to the new normal we are asking that you RSVP Scott Evans at celebratingmikeevans@gmail.com, so that way we all can enjoy safely. We would also like to extend our appreciation and thank you to the Nurses and DRs on the 3rd floor at Freeport Palliative Care. We look forward to seeing all of Mike's friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved