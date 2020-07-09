Michael Fleming

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Woodstock General Hospital at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Darlene for almost 40 years. Loving dad to Amy Fleming (Jason Mapplebeck), Corey Fleming (Amanda) and Kaitlyn Fleming (David Kasner). Cherished Grandpa to Elizabeth, Lachlann, Ethan and Katherine. Dear brother to Marilyn Hooper (Burton) and Brian Fleming (Barbara) and brother-in-law to Frank Compton (Barbara), Kevin Compton (Alice), Bonnie Pelley (Barry), Trevor Compton (Lynn) and Paul Compton (Lori). Dear son-in-law to Harvey and Lizzie Compton. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased by parents, Gordon and Marg. Michael's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral will be held at Waterloo Pentecostal Assembly on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Michael's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. Relatives and friends may also join Michael's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Waterloo Pentecostal Assembly - Missions would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Michael's memorial.