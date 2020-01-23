|
1941 - 2020 Peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Guelph, Ontario. Mike Blythe of Guelph; age 78 years, was the beloved partner of Anneliese Blythe (née Villhauer) and adored father of Catherine (Rick Kingston), John (Jacqueline Kinloch), Jeffrey (Francesca Rossi) and the late James "Jamie." Dear "Poppa" to his grandchildren, Madeleine, Sean, Michael, Charlotte and Joey. Much loved brother of Claudette, Ted, Linda, Clifford, Paula and the late David, Sandra, Peter and Shirley. Adored son of the late Jules and Norine Blythe (née Jackson). Cherished uncle and brother-in-law to the Villhauer family and uncle to his nephews and nieces in the extended Blythe clan. His marriage to Anna, in 1963, brought tremendous happiness into his life and set the tone for 56 years of family life, T-ball and Guelph Minor Baseball, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Keybrand, Crime Stoppers, Rotary Club and St. George's Church. He had a lifelong dedication to his community--and a shared life full of music and laughter. Mike had a passion for the military and was an amateur golfer (or at least thought he was), a beautiful singer and a wonderful piano player with a distinctive touch of warmth and swing. He had an incredible love for his wife, children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank the special people who enriched his years and invite them to call at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph (519-821-5077) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 99 Woolwich St., Guelph, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the St. George's Anglican Church Choral Fund, to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital or to a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences may be made online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020