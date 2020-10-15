1/2
Michael Gerard (Gerry) MacDougall
With heavy hearts, Gerry's family sadly announces his passing at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary MacDougall (nee Englert). Loving father of Tom MacDougall (Susan Raymond) and Anne (Paul) Filiatrault. Never Grandpa or Grandad but always simply "Gerry" to his grandchildren, he will be dearly missed by his beloved Elizabeth, James, and Grace. Dear brother of Joan MacDougall. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Laura MacDougall and his siblings, Basil, Eula and Henry. Gerry was born in the town of Glace Bay, on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. After earning a BSc in Chemistry (St. Francis Xavier U) and in Engineering (NS Technical U; now Dalhousie U), he moved to Ontario in 1956 where he worked a variety of engineering jobs before settling in Kitchener and becoming an industrial sales representative for GULF Canada Ltd. in 1963. Over the next 20 years, work took the family from Kitchener to Sudbury and then Barrie, Ontario where he finished his work with Chem King Inc. In retirement, Mary and Gerry returned to Kitchener. They were always active members of their local parish churches. His lifelong love of skiing and golf led the family to be members of New Dundee Country Club and Devils Glen Country Club. Gerry loved life and valued not only jobs well done and ongoing education but also the value of relaxation and appreciation of friends and family. His humour, wit and love will be sorely missed. Gerry's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 305 Laurentian Dr., Kitchener, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment will follow on a later date. Please RSVP through the website or by calling the funeral home should one wish to attend the visitation or Mass. Masks are mandatory in the funeral home and church. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gerry's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
