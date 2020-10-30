With great sadness we announce that Michael passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 15. Cherished son of Paul and Lynn. Loving brother of Nathaniel. Dear grandson of Wanda and John Dinkel (deceased) and Louisette Smith (deceased). Beloved nephew of John and Tricia Smith, Steve and Judy Batten (nee Smith), Rob and Suzanne Norris (nee Smith), Graham Dinkel, Gary and Alberta Dinkel (nee Piche). Loved by his cousins — Addie and Jaeden Dinkel, Valerie Piche-Dinkel, Stephen and Marina Smith, Jeremy and Nic Hall, and Lyndsay and Ryan Batten. Michael lived a life full of adventure and achievement, spending 11 years in Ontario and 5 years in Hong Kong. He had many pursuits and interests starting from a young age — including horseback riding, rock climbing, scuba diving, acting, hockey, hockey referee, baseball umpiring, flying and most recently, golf. Michael also greatly enjoyed the outdoors and excelled at camping, canoeing, hunting and fishing. Photography was both a hobby and an occupation for Michael, who captured beautiful images of people and the world around him. In Hong Kong, Michael was renowned for creating the Hong Kong Ball Hockey 4's tournament to raise money for charity, and for knowing virtually every restaurant and shop owner in Discovery Bay. He also played a lead acting role in Faust Theatre's production of Pinocchio. Michael attended Woodland Christian High School where he has achieved excellent grades through grade 9 and 10 and was an ever present volunteer. In the last 2 years, Michael has become a serial entrepreneur, founding a mobile phone and electronics repair company, MS Electronics (an electronics importing company) and Mask Depot, a Health Canada licensed importer, distributor and retailer of Face Masks and other PPE. Michael was the heart and soul of Mask Depot and has managed to sell over 100,000 face masks to healthcare professionals, frontline workers, schools, hospitals, retirement homes and small businesses. Michael was about to open the first Mask Depot retail store in Cambridge Centre Mall on October 27, 2020. Nearly ready to open, Michael did virtually all the planning, preparation and implementation. To honour Michael and to help fulfill his dream, his family is still planning on opening the store and operating through to the end of 2020. Michael was loved by his family and friends and cherished for his unbridled energy and relentless pursuit of new things. Michael's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. A Funeral Service will be held at Creekside Church, 660 Conservation Drive, Waterloo on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and will be provided by Michael's company, Mask Depot, in memory of him. You must RSVP through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view Michael's service via the following livestream link: https://boxcast.tv/view/¬funeral--monday-nov-2-291685
. Private interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kids Help Phone, Creekside Church or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Michael's memorial and to RSVP.