Michael Mollison

Passed away on September 11, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 78. He will be missed by his beloved wife Linda of 22 years and his loving children Kathy (John) and Holli (Steve). He is also missed by his grandchildren: Lauren, Alyssa, Michael and Ryan. He is survived by his sisters: Barbara (Coulter) & Pat (Roger). A private funeral will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519-749-8467) in the chapel. A recording of the funeral will be available following the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Michael's memorial.