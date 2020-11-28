Passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 26, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 89. Mike was born on October 20, 1931 in Zuckmantel, Transylivania. Beloved husband of Hilda. Dear father of Jane Gmeindl (John), Steve (Karen Macdonald), Diane Zilinski (Robert). Proud Opa to 8 grandchildren: Jacob and Erika; Kyle, Lisa and Sarah; Michael, Pamela and Robert and 4 great-grandchildren: Deglan, Aly, Nate and Kayley. Also survived by his Aunt Katharina Muller (the late Andreas) from Germany and his sisters-in-law Martha Schuller from Germany and Christa Muller. Remembered by his nephews: Philip (Boom), Thomas (Carla), Charles (Shelly) and his niece Merilyn. Predeceased by his loving parents Michael and Maria (nee Bell) Mueller, his sister Maria (Horst) Switalski, his brother Horst Muller (first wife Bertha), and his nephew Harvey Switalski. Mike was a hard-working man. He worked over thirty years at Uniroyal Goodrich and also enjoyed working in his garden. Mike was a long time member of the Transylvania Club. He enjoyed the brass music and was a member of the Transylvania Brass Band and a good friend of the conductor Steve Schatz. In his retirement he kept busy travelling, in the winter he went south and in the summer he enjoyed going north with his fishing boat. Mike survived heart issues earlier in his life only to succumb to dementia in later years. A very special thank-you to the doctors and nurses at both Freeport Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital for their good and loving care. He will be greatly missed by so many good friends and kind and helpful neighbours. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private funeral service will take place with interment to follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
